Uncertainty Surrounds Saints RB Alvin Kamara Entering Season
Doug Ziefel
Saints’ star running back Alvin Kamara‘s status for the upcoming season is in question due to his ongoing legal situation. Kamara was arrested following an altercation while Kamara was in Las Vegas for the Pro Bowl in February. He has already had two court hearings, and the next one is scheduled for August. While Kamara is expected to be suspended for the incident, the timing of the legal process court extends his absence. With a six-game suspension looming, if Kamara’s case is not resolved before the season, he will likely be put on the commissioner’s exempt list and suspended once activated.
New Orleans Saints Betting Odds
The New Orleans Saints’ win total is set at 8.5 for the season over at Fanduel Sportsbook. Even with Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas returning, their offense is still centered around Kamara, and they will not be the same without him. Keep an eye on Kamara’s legal situation as it may create tremendous value for the Saints going under their win total.
