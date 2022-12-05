'Unlikely' Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Plays Sunday vs. Steelers
David.Connelly1
Per Pro Football Talk, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters it’s “unlikely, but not impossible” that quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) plays on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Tyler Huntley will likely make his fifth career NFL start on Sunday in Jackson’s absence as they take on the Steelers. The injury couldn’t come at a worse time, as the Ravens are fighting to keep up with the Cincinnati Bengals atop the AFC North. In such a competitive conference, Baltimore will want Jackson back on the field as soon as possible to avoid another disastrous end to the season similar to 2021.
Through 12 starts, Jackson has completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions this season. He has also rushed for 764 yards on 112 rushes with three rushing touchdowns.
Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Odds
The Baltimore Ravens are three-point underdogs against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, with the total set at 36.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
