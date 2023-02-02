Vic Fangio Officially Joins Dolphins as new DC

According to cbssports.com, Vic Fangio has officially agreed to join the Miami Dolphins as their new defensive coordinator. Reports surfaced Sunday that a deal had been reached between the two sides, only for Fangio to dispute the claims and say he had yet to make up his mind.
It appears he finally has.
It’s a massive get for a Dolphins team that ranked 24th in scoring defense (24.1 PPG) and 19th in yards allowed per game (342.6) last season.
One of the brightest defensive minds in the business, Fangio had also been linked to the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos for their vacant DC position. While Fangio went just 19-30 across three seasons as Broncos head coach, he has coordinated elite defenses during stints with the Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, and the 49ers.
The 64-year-old has been serving as a defensive consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles this season, a role he should continue to fill through the Super Bowl before heading off to the Sunshine State.
