Vikings Add RB Dalvin Cook To COVID List

The COVID-19 carousel has now made its way to Minneapolis as the Vikings added running back Dalvin Cook to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

#Vikings roster moves RB Dalvin Cook placed on Reserve/COVID-19. CB Tye Smith placed on Reserve Practice Squad/COVID-19. WR Dan Chisena activated from Reserve/COVID-19. G Kyle Hinton activated from Practice Squad Reserve/COVID-19. RB A.J. Rose signed to the practice squad. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 23, 2021

Cook’s been following the protocols set aside for unvaccinated players, so he’ll likely be sidelined for a minimum of ten days per NFL rules. This news comes at an awful time for the Vikings, considering that they’re fighting for the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC.

Minnesota will take on the Rams at home in Week 16. While some might expect the Vikings to benefit from a scheduling advantage after Los Angeles played on Tuesday, sharp bettors aren’t taking the bait. Los Angeles opened as a 2.5-point road favorite, but that number’s already up to -3 at most sportsbooks.

