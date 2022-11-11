Vikings-Bills: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

Two teams with impressive records are set to collide on Sunday, with the Minnesota Vikings visiting the Buffalo Bills.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Minnesota Vikings (+150) vs. Buffalo Bills (-178) Total: 42.5 (O -112, U -108)

This game is going to be one to watch for multiple reasons. Of course, both teams are among the contenders for the Super Bowl, but the line for this game is extremely telling. Bills quarterback Josh Allen has not practiced this week because of an injury to his right elbow. Allen is scheduled to practice Friday, but it’s safe to say he won’t be 100% by Sunday. The line for this matchup opened with the Bills listed as 7.5-point home favorites but currently stands with Buffalo as just 3.5-point favorites. If you had to make an educated guess, it looks unlikely Allen will start this one. If that is the case, Case Keenum will suit up for the Bills, who is also a former member of the Vikings.

Despite having a 7-1 record atop the NFC North, the Vikings haven’t received a ton of respect from the oddsmakers. They’ve participated in many close games and have often played down to their competition. Still, they’re formidable on both sides of the football and should be a threat to win, with or without Josh Allen on the field. The line also indicates that the oddsmakers don’t trust Kirk Cousins and his performance in big games.

Keenum is a capable backup, and the Bills’ defense should give Cousins a hard time in the pocket. With how the line currently is, it’s hard to fade the Bills as 3.5-point home favorites, even with Keenum as QB1.

Best Bet: Bills -3.5 (-108)

Without Allen behind center, it feels unlikely we’ll see many points in this game. There has been a lot of mediocrity on both sides of the football for the Vikings, but you wouldn’t know it from their 7-1 record. With uncertainties surrounding both offenses, don’t expect a lot of points. As a result, side with the under 42.5 at -108.

Best Bet: Under 42.5 (-108)

Game Pick: Bills 23, Vikings 18