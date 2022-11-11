Vikings-Bills: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

Minnesota Vikings (+150) vs. Buffalo Bills (-178) Total: 42.5 (O -112, U -108)
This game is going to be one to watch for multiple reasons. Of course, both teams are among the contenders for the Super Bowl, but the line for this game is extremely telling. Bills quarterback Josh Allen has not practiced this week because of an injury to his right elbow. Allen is scheduled to practice Friday, but it’s safe to say he won’t be 100% by Sunday. The line for this matchup opened with the Bills listed as 7.5-point home favorites but currently stands with Buffalo as just 3.5-point favorites. If you had to make an educated guess, it looks unlikely Allen will start this one. If that is the case, Case Keenum will suit up for the Bills, who is also a former member of the Vikings.
Despite having a 7-1 record atop the NFC North, the Vikings haven’t received a ton of respect from the oddsmakers. They’ve participated in many close games and have often played down to their competition. Still, they’re formidable on both sides of the football and should be a threat to win, with or without Josh Allen on the field. The line also indicates that the oddsmakers don’t trust Kirk Cousins and his performance in big games.
Keenum is a capable backup, and the Bills’ defense should give Cousins a hard time in the pocket. With how the line currently is, it’s hard to fade the Bills as 3.5-point home favorites, even with Keenum as QB1.
Best Bet: Bills -3.5 (-108)
Without Allen behind center, it feels unlikely we’ll see many points in this game. There has been a lot of mediocrity on both sides of the football for the Vikings, but you wouldn’t know it from their 7-1 record. With uncertainties surrounding both offenses, don’t expect a lot of points. As a result, side with the under 42.5 at -108.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.