Vikings, Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds Rise After Big Wins

Multiple teams have seen positive line movement in the NFL over the last week after putting together strong performances in Week 10. There are some clear-cut Super Bowl contenders, but no one has separated themselves, leading to several teams that have been recently bet down.

BetMGM NFL Super Bowl Line movement

Chiefs +550 (Week 10) –> +450 (current)

+550 (Week 10) –> +450 (current) Vikings +1600 –> +1100

+1600 –> +1100 Buccaneers +2000 –> +1600

There’s always been somewhat of a sense around the Minnesota Vikings that they’re more viewed as pretenders than contenders. A lot of that likely has to do with having Kirk Cousins at quarterback, who the public rarely seems to have confidence in. There comes the point when you are what your record says you are, and the Minnesota Vikings are 8-1.

They improved on their season win total after a stunning 33-30 victory over the Buffalo Bills, who currently occupy the top Super Bowl odds. With that victory, the Vikings saw their Super Bowl odds move from +1600 to +1100, which has them with the fifth shortest odds.

In addition, the Vikings have compiled just 3% of tickets and 2.6% of the handle, indicating that bettors still need to get behind them in the futures market.

There wasn’t a lot of positivity surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season, but with a dismal NFC South, they’ve stayed in the race despite a lackluster record. Two straight victories over the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks had brought good vibes around Tom Brady and the Bucs.

With a clear path to the division title and at least one home playoff date, Tampa Bay now sits at 5-5 and on top of the NFC South, which has been a factor in their Super Bowl odds being bet down from +2000 to +1600. The Bucs now hold all the cards in this division.

It’s evident why teams would rather avoid playing Brady in January and February. Unlike the Vikings, the Bucs have seen slightly more interest from bettors. They’ve tallied 6.1% of tickets, the fourth-highest in the NFL, and 7.4% of the handle, which is the third-highest percentage.