Vikings’ Dalvin Cook Could Play On TNF

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Vikings running back, Dalvin Cook, could play in Thursday night’s home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Source said Cook has passed tests on his shoulder and will play barring pregame setback. Incredibly quick turn from dislocated shoulder. https://t.co/ygr9XGJzfx — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 9, 2021

Cook dislocated his shoulder in Week 12 against the 49ers, and the expectation was that he’d miss multiple weeks. However, after passing preliminary tests on the shoulder, Cook could be back in action earlier than expected as long as he makes it through the pre-game workout.

The former Florida State product has 773 rushing yards on the year and is averaging 4.5 years per carry.

Minnesota opened as a three-point home favorite, but that sharp bettors have pushed that number up to -3.5 at some sportsbooks. As for the total, we’re seeing some sharp action coming in on the under as it’s now down to 43 after opening at 46.5.

