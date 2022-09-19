Vikings-Eagles DFS Showdown: Injury and Depth Analysis

Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.

QUARTERBACK

Jalen Hurts leads the Philadelphia Eagles tonight, taking on Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. Hurts provides us with one of the highest rushing upsides for a quarterback in the league as he is coming off of a 17-carry game. We know that type of volume isn’t sustainable, so we’ll be reliant on him to air it out more going forward, but the rushing potential won’t vanish. On the other hand, Kirk Cousins is as immobile as they come, so we’ll be depending on him to sling it out to his excellent group of skill position weapons to rack up points.

RUNNING BACK

The Eagles trot out a run-first offensive attack behind one of football’s best offensive lines and are coming off a Week 1 game where they racked up a combined 39 carries. You can very well view Hurts as the RB1, but Miles Sanders gets that nod technically. He finally broke his touchdown-less streak and looks like a great back who will see at least double-digit carries comfortably. Kenneth Gainwell will rotate in the backfield for some touches, but he can provide us with added value through the air, given how he is used there. Boston Scott will be the third guy and will also see a couple of touches.

Dalvin Cook will be the Vikings’ workhorse back whose carries out of the backfield should approach 20 in most games. He also adds in an additional receiving threat, with a couple of targets in his direction most nights. Alexander Mattison fills in as the second back and will see rotational looks to give Cook a breather. It is worth noting that the Eagles let up 181 rushing yards in Week 1, so both Cook and Mattison could get an additional boost with their carries.

WIDE RECEIVER

In his Eagles debut, AJ Brown made a statement with a ten-catch performance and 155 yards. He is this offense’s number one option and already has an incredible connection with his quarterback. DeVonta Smith was disappointing in the opener after not recording a catch over four targets, but he is sure to have a significant role in this offense. Expecting his role in this offense to increase considerably is a safe assumption as they could scheme some looks his way early to get him rolling. Quez Watkins is in the discussion for the fastest guys in the sport and can easily take the top off the defense. He didn’t register a Week 1 target, but he’ll be on the field a ton as this offense’s WR3. Zach Pascal will rotate in and is a candidate to see a few targets go in his direction.

Justin Jefferson will have revenge on his mind as the Eagles passed on him in the 2021 Draft, and he has been talking it up all week. Double-digit targets will be the expectation with him, and he has become Cousins’s top red-zone target. Adam Thielen will have a significant role in this offense opposite Jefferson and will see a considerable amount of balls thrown his way. KJ Osborn will be a factor in this offense and have a fair share of targets sent his way. This offense only gave these three wide receivers snaps in Week 1, but it is worth noting that Jalen Reagor could find some field time given all the animosity between him and Philadelphia in his return.

TIGHT END

Dallas Goedert leads the tight end room for the Eagles and will see his fair share of targets. He has a remarkable ability to rack up yards after the catch with a strong red-zone upside to make him a high upside fantasy play if he gets enough volume directed his way. If active, don’t expect Jack Stoll or Noah Toagai to see more than a target each.

Irv Smith Jr. should be the lead tight end for his Vikings team, but we saw Johnny Mundt have a larger-than-expected role in the passing game in the opener. We now project both to have a presence, but the overall upside still sides with Smith, given their expectations for him.