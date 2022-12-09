Vikings-Lions: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

Two NFC North rivals will face off this weekend, with the division-leading Minnesota Vikings visiting the Detroit Lions.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Minnesota Vikings (+108) vs. Detroit Lions (-126) Total: 51.5 (O -115, U -105)

These two met earlier this season, which saw the Vikings defeat the Lions 28-24. Minnesota erased a ten-point deficit entering the fourth quarter and came out on top, making you pause when looking at this game.

The Vikings are 10-2 on the campaign and closing in on clinching the NFC North, which could happen with a victory. On the other hand, the Lions are 4-1 over their last five games and are playing some of their best football at the moment.

With the Vikings having a much better record, it makes you wonder why the Lions are favored in this matchup. Yes, they’re at home and playing well, but the Vikings have proven to be a top threat in the NFL, which leads us to believe that something smells fishy about this line. The Vikings are sitting at +108 on the moneyline, while the Lions are priced at -126 and favored by 1.5 points.

There’s merit to what the Lions have been doing of late, but the Vikings still have a chance at the top seed in the NFC. The Lions will undoubtedly be ready for a close game, but it’s simply too hard to fade the Vikings with their plus-money odds right on the moneyline.

Best Bet: Vikings moneyline (+108)

There’s room for many points to be scored, much like we saw earlier this year when they combined for 52. As a result, don’t be surprised that the total is set at 51.5, with the over sitting at -115, while the under is priced at -105. The Lions have done a great job offensively, but there have been concerns about both teams’ defense. That should leave the door open for a potential shootout. Expect a big emphasis on running the football, as earlier this year, they combined for four touchdowns on the ground. There are clear holes in that area of both defenses, and each offense should take full advantage. It’s easy to imagine these teams exchanging points, so side with the over.

Best Bet: Over 51.5

Game Pick: Vikings 30, Lions 26