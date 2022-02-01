Vikings Plan on Interviewing Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh took the Michigan Wolverines football program to new heights this season, helping them to their first B1G Championship. Harbaugh was rewarded for his efforts, being named the AP College Football Coach of the Year and earning an interview with the Minnesota Vikings for their vacant head coaching position.

Tom Pelissero confirmed that the Vikings would be flying Harbaugh in on Wednesday for an interview.

The #Vikings plan to fly in Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh for an interview Wednesday in Minnesota, per sources. The sides spoke Saturday to gauge Harbaugh’s interest in the head coaching job. Now, another big step towards Harbaugh potentially returning to the NFL. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 1, 2022

Harbaugh earned a reputation in the college ranks but spent four seasons coaching the San Francisco 49ers. He led the Niners to two division championships and Super Bowl XLVII before falling out of favor after an 8-8 record in 2014. Harbaugh took over the Wolverines program in 2015, helping them to a bowl game in six of his seven seasons.

The Vikings need a coach with a good pedigree after finishing second in the NFC North with an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs in three of the past four seasons.

