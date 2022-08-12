Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Tests Positive for COVID-19

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the team’s preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

It’s unclear whether Cousins would have appeared in this game anyway, but now it’s certain with the signal-caller quarantined from the team. Since the announcement, the Vikings have moved from three-point underdogs to four-point underdogs on the FanDuel Sportsbook. Backup quarterback Sean Mannion will likely get the starting nod in Sunday’s matchup with Las Vegas.

In 2021, Cousins completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 4,221 yards for 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 16 starts. Expect him to be back with the team sometime next week as he wraps up his quarantine.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Las Vegas Raiders Odds

The Minnesota Vikings are four-point underdogs against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon, with the total set at 33.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.