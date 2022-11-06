Vikings Ready to Feed T.J. Hockenson the Ball vs. Commanders
Grant White
When T.J. Hockenson ran off the field against the Miami Dolphins, he probably didn’t think it would be his last time in a Detroit Lions uniform. Yet, the NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the tight end is on to greener pastures with the Minnesota Vikings.
Now, we might see an even better version of Hockenson, who is expected to be a fundamental part of the Vikings’ offensive schemes moving forward.
Minnesota head coach Kevin O’Connell notes that Hockenson will see plenty of action against the Washington Commanders.
Just talked to #Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, who told me newly acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson is going to play a lot today. They started working with him around 10 p.m. Tuesday and he’ll be in most packages today against the #Commanders.
Hockenson was having a banner year before the trade, setting career-best numbers in yards per catch and yards per game. He’ll have an opportunity to sustain those metrics in a Vikings offense that averages 237.1 passing yards per contest.
The Vikings are holding steady as -3 chalk ahead of Sunday’s inter-divisional matchup against the Commanders; however, the total has moved down slightly from opening, falling to 43.5, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.