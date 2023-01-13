Vikings S Harrison Smith Questionable for Sunday vs. Giants

Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Sunday’s Wild Card matchup against the New York Giants, per the team’s Twitter.

#NYGvsMIN final injury report QUESTIONABLE: Cam Dantzler, Kene Nwangwu (illness) and Harrison Smith — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 13, 2023

Smith has remained a vital part of the Minnesota defense for the past decade. The secondary is already one of the worst in the league, and his absence would only make things worse on Sunday. He was able to post three limited tags in practice this week, so he feels like a true coin flip heading into the weekend. Keep an eye out for updates or reports on his status for Sunday.

In 2022, Smith notched 85 total tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, and ten pass deflections. If he cannot go, Josh Metellus would likely get the starting nod.

New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings Odds

The Minnesota Vikings are three-point favorites against the New York Giants on Sunday, with the total set at 48.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.