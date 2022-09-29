Vikings-Saints: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

The Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints are looking for answers early in the season, and they’ll face off Sunday morning looking to pick up victories.

Minnesota Vikings (-144) vs. New Orleans Saints (+122) Total: 43.5 (O -110, U -110)

Yes, you read that correctly, Sunday morning. This game between the Saints and Vikings will take place from London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which will be broadcast at 9:30 a.m. ET. The Vikings enter this contest after playing through a sleepy first three quarters against the Detroit Lions but were able to pick up a win to improve to 2-1. The Saints weren’t so lucky, dropping their Week 3 clash to the Carolina Panthers and falling to 1-2.

The Saints and Vikings have clear playoff aspirations in 2022, and it’s far too early to draw conclusions from what we’ve seen from each side. Still, what we can likely conclude entering this contest is that both teams will rely on their ground game early and often, which could make for a slow-paced matchup. Both quarterbacks have been known for poor decision-making, and the secondaries could make for multiple turnovers on Sunday.

These franchises likely belong in the same conversation regarding their expectations, with the Vikings entering as slight favorites. The Vikings are currently priced at -144 on the moneyline and 2.5-point favorites on the spread. Minnesota didn’t perform up to their capabilities last weekend against the Detroit Lions despite winning the contest, and they’ll need to correct some things in this matchup to be victorious. The Vikings are likely the better team, and on a neutral field, siding with them to cover the 2.5 points has some value.

Best Bet: Vikings -2.5 (-112)

There hasn’t been much to like about either offense through three weeks of the season, with the Vikings having tallied 58 points and the Saints not far behind them with 51. That doesn’t inspire confidence in this being a high-scoring game. Still, both teams will want to establish their running game, and having the means to do that, points could be at a premium on Sunday in London. With how these two franchises match up, it’s difficult to envision a shootout or even a moderately high-scoring affair. As a result, there’s likely some value with the under 43.5 at -110.

Best Bet: Under 43.5 (-110)

Game Pick: Vikings 21, Saints 15