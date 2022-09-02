Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. Expected to Play Week 1

As Chris Tomasson of The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports, Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. is expected to suit up for the team’s Week 1 contest against NFC North rival Green Bay Packers.
#Vikings Irv Smith Jr, expected to be ready for Week 1 after Aug. 1 thumb injury, said he's returned to catching balls over past several days. “It feels good. I’m getting back in the groove of things. I’ve been out a few weeks now, so just getting back into football conditioning”
Smith missed most of the Vikings training camp after undergoing thumb surgery in August. However, he recently returned to practice and has been catching passes from quarterback Kirk Cousins.
“It feels good,” said Smith. “I’m getting back into the groove of things. I’ve been out for a few weeks now, so just getting back into football conditioning.”
A popular breakout candidate last season, Smith missed the entire 2021 campaign due to a torn meniscus. Entering 2022, the 24-year-old once again profiles as a fantasy sleeper, particularly given the expected pass-heavy approach of Minnesota’s new head coach Kevin O’Connell.
Fantasy owners should consider Smith a TE2 who could become a weekly starter if he can earn consistent targets.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.