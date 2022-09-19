Vikings vs. Eagles: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

Two teams with high aspirations, the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles, will play Game 2 on Monday Night Football tonight from Lincoln Financial Field.

Minnesota Vikings (+116) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-136) Total: 50.5 (O-110, U-110)

The Vikings and Eagles are coming off impressive Week 1 victories where key pieces on offense showed out, so there’s a lot of anticipation surrounding this matchup tonight. The Eagles held on for a win over the Detroit Lions in their opener, while the Vikings took down their NFC North rivals in the Green Bay Packers. These two teams hold a pair of dynamic receivers in the top echelon of the NFL, and it will be a pivotal storyline to see if either secondary can limit A.J. Brown or Justin Jefferson. Both teams have some great weapons on offense, and it’s clear that there’s going to be some tempo to them when they’re on the field, which should equate to some points being scored here tonight.

After both teams got on the board in the win column, the home side Eagles are listed as slight favorites on the spread and moneyline tonight. Philadelphia is currently listed at -136 on the moneyline while being favored by 2.5 points on the spread. That likely equates to the home-field points bump, meaning this is about as close to a toss-up as you’ll see. The Eagles’ offense looked more dominant in Week 1, while the same can be said about the Vikings’ defense, meaning whichever side comes out on top in that battle tonight should ultimately find success on the scoreboard. There was more consistency with the Eagles’ defense before they went up big against the Lions, so you should not worry about them allowing 35 points like in Week 1.

It’s not hard to see this being an incredibly close matchup tonight, and potentially the final result coming down to the last possession. When the Eagles are good, it’s challenging to go into their stadium and find success. With the mobility of Jalen Hurts, an elite offensive line, and their quarterback’s apparent connection with Brown, the Eagles are hard to pass up on the spread this evening.

Best Bet: Eagles -2.5 (-110)

The Eagles showed in Week 1 that it’s not going to be an issue for their offense to put up points this season. Of course, that’s not a big sample size, and they’ll be going up against a much better defensive unit in Minnesota. However, the same can be said for a Vikings team with plenty of playmakers, so points should flow through this matchup with some consistency. The Eagles do enough late to come out on top, while the teams combine for 60 points in an entertaining Monday night battle. So, don’t be surprised if these two NFC teams meet again in January.

Game Pick: Eagles 32, Vikings 28

Best Bet: Over 50.5 (-110)