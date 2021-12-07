Vikings WR Adam Thielen (Ankle) Did Not Practice Tuesday

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen did not participate in team practice on Tuesday due to an ankle injury, per the team’s Twitter.

Things aren’t looking favorable for Thielen as it’s now his second straight day of no practice. He suffered a high-ankle sprain in the team’s loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday and with a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers coming up, the short week may keep the wide receiver out of this one. The team will likely rely a bit more on wide receivers Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn, and tight end Tyler Conklin to make up for the loss of Thielen.

The pass-catcher has made 64 receptions on 92 for 686 yards and ten touchdowns in 12 games this season. His availability is unlikely for Thursday, but his status will be something to monitor in the coming 48 hours leading up to kickoff.

Pittsburgh Steelers Vs. Minnesota Vikings Odds

