Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dominating Training Camp
Paul Connor
According to Arif Hasan of The Athletic, Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson is having an “incredible camp.”
“He’s won every route in every situation,” says Hasan. Hasan also notes that “opposing corners have done very little to limit” Jefferson’s effectiveness, and the 23-year-old will be the focal point of Minnesota’s offensive attack.
Playing under new head coach Kevin O’Connell, the Vikings are expected to shift to a more creative, pass-oriented offense. That could mean even bigger things for Jefferson, who has recorded the most receiving yards in NFL history through a player’s first two seasons (3,016).
With growing concern surrounding the health of Rams starting quarterback Matthew Stafford‘s elbow, Jefferson could vault ahead of Cooper Kupp as fantasy football’s consensus number one wideout. Expect another monster season from Jefferson, a no-brainer first-round selection in all formats.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.