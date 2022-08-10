Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dominating Training Camp

According to Arif Hasan of The Athletic, Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson is having an “incredible camp.”

“He’s won every route in every situation,” says Hasan. Hasan also notes that “opposing corners have done very little to limit” Jefferson’s effectiveness, and the 23-year-old will be the focal point of Minnesota’s offensive attack.

Playing under new head coach Kevin O’Connell, the Vikings are expected to shift to a more creative, pass-oriented offense. That could mean even bigger things for Jefferson, who has recorded the most receiving yards in NFL history through a player’s first two seasons (3,016).

With growing concern surrounding the health of Rams starting quarterback Matthew Stafford‘s elbow, Jefferson could vault ahead of Cooper Kupp as fantasy football’s consensus number one wideout. Expect another monster season from Jefferson, a no-brainer first-round selection in all formats.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Vikings at -118 odds to make the playoffs.