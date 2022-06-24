Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Excited for Pass-First Offense

It has been a historic start for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, whose 3,016 yards are the most by a player in his first two seasons.

Now playing under new head coach Kevin O’Connell, Jefferson’s numbers could continue to sore, as Minnesota is expected to become a more pass-happy offense in 2022.

“Our offensive style, it’s not run-first,” Jefferson said. “Just us being able to put different people in different positions and distribute the ball, really. I’m so excited in this offense…We’re all excited. We’re all happy to have (O’Connell). It’s definitely a different vibe, a different connection in the building with him there. We’re just excited to start it up, really. We want to see how this season really turns out for us.”

Jefferson’s 1,616 yards last season ranked second only to Cooper Kupp (1,947) of the Los Angles Rams, O’Connell’s former team.

Playing in a more modern offense, Jefferson has a realistic shot of finishing the upcoming season as the overall WR1 in fantasy football leagues.

