Vikings Yank Kirk Cousins, Nick Mullens Takes Over vs. Bears

The Minnesota Vikings are throwing in the towel. Regardless of how the games play out on Sunday, the Vikings are assured of the second or third seed. Kevin O’Connell trotted his starters out for the first half but yanked them early in the third quarter.

Nick Mullens replaced Kirk Cousins under center against the Chicago Bears.

Nick Mullens has entered the game at QB to replace Kirk Cousins. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 8, 2023

Cousins went 17-for-25 for 225 yards and a touchdown before departing.

Mullens took over and promptly led the Vikings on a scoring drive. Mullens completed all three passes for 41 yards, with Alexander Mattison punching it in from one yard out.

The Vikings will know their playoff opponent when the dust settles on Week 18, but they are assured of home-field advantage in the wild card round.

For now, they’re taking care of business against the Bears, with a hefty lead in the second half of the NFC North showdown.

