Virginia AG Opens Investigation Into Washington Commanders' Finances

Overview

ESPN’s John Keim reports that Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has opened an investigation into the Washington Commanders’ finances.

Virginia AG to open investigation into Commanders https://t.co/g5C9vxI5Ft — John Keim (@john_keim) April 25, 2022

This investigation follows a report that Washington owes season ticket holders as much as $5 million.

The Commanders responded to Mirayes’s investigation with their previous response to alleged financial impropriety, stating, “The team categorically denies any suggestion of financial impropriety of any kind at any time. We adhere to strict internal processes that are consistent with industry and accounting standards, are audited annually by a globally respected independent auditing firm, and are also subject to regular audits by the NFL. We continue to cooperate fully with the Committee’s work.”

The deputy attorney general for the civil division, Steven Popps, will lead the investigation.

Former Commanders’ vice president of sales and customer service, Jason Friedman, started the ball rolling by sending a letter to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. Friedman worked for the franchise for 24 years and said the team kept “two sets of books.” The allegations claim that this has been a practice since 2016.

Controversy and scandal continue to follow the Commanders and owner Dan Snyder. Early in the month, Keim reported that the Commanders denied withholding ticket revenue from visiting teams. Previously, Snyder had been accused of sexual harassment by former cheerleader and marketing manager Tiffani Johnston.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Washington Commanders are +7000 to win Super Bowl LVII.