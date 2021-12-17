Von Miller and nine more have been placed on the COVID-19 list by the Rams

This news comes a day after Los Angeles put three players under health and safety protocols. Additionally, Tuesday saw Odell Beckham Jr. and eight others added to the list by Los Angeles. Before that, the Rams already had four players under COVID protocols.
At this point, it’s becoming more difficult by the day to keep track of exactly how many players the Rams have on the list, but by our count, it’s at 25.
Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, Los Angeles is a -198 favorite on the moneyline against the Seahawks. The Rams are one of seven NFL teams in enhanced protocols. The other teams are the Browns, Falcons, Bears, Lions, Vikings, and the Washington Football Team.
The NFL is struggling to keep its COVID-19 outbreak under control. You should make sure to stay on top of all the lines as they change by checking Fanduel Sportsbook before kick-off.
