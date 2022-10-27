Warren Sharp's Football Parlay Promotion

We have it for our cars, houses, and valuables, so why not for our sports wagering? Like in everyday life, having some insurance when you place a bet provides a nice level of comfort and minimizes your risk.

Warren Sharp, BetMGM, and SportsGrid Team Up

SportsGrid and BetMGM have partnered up to give you exactly what you need to put your mind at ease when putting together a parlay. There is no one better to back these plays other than the King of Parlays himself, our Warren Sharp.

All you have to do is place a One Game Parlay wager with four or more selections. Sometimes three out of four ain’t bad because if you miss one leg, we have you covered. You will receive up to $25 back in Free Bets if you just miss going perfect on your football parlay.

Maybe you’re in Western New York, cheering on Josh Allen and the Bills, a cheesehead on the Aaron Rodgers train in Green Bay, or in the capital of wagering, Sin City backing the Las Vegas Raiders. Pick your teams, combine them in a parlay, and you’re on your way.

Get This Offer In 3 Easy Steps

Opt in to the Sharp Football One Game Parlay Insurance promotion.

Lay down a football One Game Parlay featuring a maximum of 10 legs and a minimum of four.

If you miss one pick on your first Football One Game Parlay of the day, you’re $25 richer in Free Bets!

Having a FreeBet is pretty much just like having cash. It’s a credit that allows you to place a bet without using your actual cash funds. The credits can up your account with a win but cannot be withdrawn or cashed out. A FreeBet can only be used once and is not included in any winnings coming back. Like any wager, if you lose, you lose, so if the credit play doesn’t come through, it’s the same as being on the wrong end of any wager. Your FreeBet must be used within seven days of landing in your account.

Please read our full Terms and Conditions before participating in this promotion, and use the link below to get started.

https://www.nj.betmgm.com/en/mobileportal/promotions/sports/sharp-ogp-insurance