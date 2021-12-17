Washington Adds QB Taylor Heinicke To COVID List

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that quarterback Taylor Heinicke of the Washington Football Team is now on the COVID-19 reserve list following a positive test result.

Washington Football Team QB Taylor Heinicke has tested positive for COVID-19 and is going on the reserve list, per me and @MikeGarafolo. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 17, 2021

Heinicke is now the second Washington quarterback to land on the list after the team added backup Kyle Allen earlier this week. Washington could be down both quarterbacks for Sunday’s game against the Eagles. However, Allen might still have a chance to play by producing two negative tests 24 hours apart before the league-mandated Saturday deadline.

We have made multiple roster moves: -Placed QB Taylor Heinicke on the Reserve/COVID-19 List -Activated C Keith Ismael off the Reserve/COVID-19 List -Signed QB Garrett Gilbert off New England’s practice squad pic.twitter.com/EyOylKwIfT — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 17, 2021

Given the uncertainty of both players, Washington signed Garrett Gilbert from the New England practice squad on Friday morning. Gilbert and Kyle Shurmur, with the latter currently on the practice squad, could be forced into an emergency start on Sunday.

The look-ahead line for this game listed the Eagles as a -1.5-point favorite. However, with the Football Team potentially deciding between a fourth and fifth option at quarterback, that number’s ballooned up to -12.

