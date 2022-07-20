Washington Commanders 2022 Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis
Paul Connor
Coming off a disappointing 7-10 campaign, Washington enters 2022 with not only a new name but yet another new face under center, acquiring quarterback Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts. While Wentz has notoriously had his struggles, he represents a clear upgrade over last year’s starter Taylor Heinicke.
Wentz will have no shortage of weapons, with Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, and 2022 first-rounder Jahan Dotson comprising a talented receiving corps. Washington also hopes to have a fully healthy Logan Thomas back at tight end following last year’s devastating knee injury. A more balanced passing attack bodes well for third-year running back Antonio Gibson, who amassed over 1,300 yards of offense and scored ten touchdowns in his sophomore season.
However, the Commanders’ defense, a massive letdown last season, must return to their 2020 form if Washington is to make a serious march towards a playoff berth. Fortunately, Ron Rivera and company are blessed with what is considered the league’s easiest schedule, based on opponents winning percentage (0.462).
Let’s have a look at what lies for the Commanders in 2022.
Week 1 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Date: Sunday, September 11 Time: 1:00 PM ET
Carson Wentz will have an early opportunity to exorcise the demons of last season’s Week 18 loss to the Jags – a defeat that ended the Colts’ playoff hopes and arguably served as the catalyst for the 29-year-old’s exit from Indy.
Week 2 @ Detroit Lions
Date: Sunday, September 18 Time: 1:00 PM ET
The Commanders travel to Ford Field for a date with a Lions squad that should continue to show improvement under second-year head coach Dan Campbell.
Week 3 vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Date: Sunday, September 25
Time: 1:00 PM ET
Wentz squares off against the team that drafted him second overall in 2016 in what is Washington’s first divisional game of the season. Philadelphia swept the Commanders last season.
Week 4 @ Dallas Cowboys
Date: Sunday, October 2
Time: 1:00 PM
The Commanders went 0-2 against the reigning NFC East champs in 2021.
Week 5 vs. Tennessee Titans
Date: Sunday, October 9
Time: 1:00 PM ET
Washington’s talented defensive line faces one of its stiffest tests of the season in Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.
Week 6 @ Chicago Bears
Date: Thursday, October 13
Time: 8:15 PM ET
It’s a short week for the Commanders, the first of two Primetime appearances in 2022. Fortunately for Washington fans, the Bears are expected to be among the worst football teams.
Week 7 vs. Green Bay Packers
Date: Sunday, October 23
Time: 1:00 PM ET
The Commanders will have had ten days to prepare for Aaron Rodgers and company. Washington is 0-2 in its past two meetings versus Green Bay, including last season’s 24-10 defeat in Week 7.
Week 8 @ Indianapolis Colts
Date: Sunday, October 30
Time: 4:25 PM ET
Another revenge game for Carson Wentz, who took the brunt of the criticism following the Colts’ 2021 late-season collapse. This game will be the first meeting between the two teams since 2018.
Week 9 vs. Minnesota Vikings
Date: Sunday, November 6
Time: 1:00 PM ET
The Commanders welcome the Vikings to FedEx Field for the first time since November 2017.
Week 10 @ Philadelphia Eagles
Date: Monday, November 14
Time: 8:15 PM ET
Likely a game every NFL fan has circled on their schedule – Carson Wentz’s long-awaited return to Philadelphia. No further explanation is required.
Week 11 @ Houston Texans
Date: Sunday, November 20
Time: 1:00 PM ET
The first of two straight must-win games if the Commanders are to have any hope of qualifying for the postseason.
Week 12 vs. Atlanta Falcons
Washington downed Atlanta 34-30 in a wild Week 4 affair last season. Could a similar high-scoring contest be in the cards this time around?
Date: Sunday, November 27 Time: 1:00 PM ET
Week 13 @ New York Giants
Date: Sunday, December 4 Time: 1:00 PM ET
The Commanders head into their much-needed bye week following a divisional showdown with the New York Giants and first-year head coach Brian Daboll. Washington swept the G-Men last season.
Week 14 BYE
Week 15 vs. New York Giants
Date: TBD Time: TBD
Washington and New York square off for the second time in three weeks to complete their home-and-home. Which coaching staff can make the necessary adjustments will undoubtedly play a vital role in this outcome.
Week 16 @ San Francisco 49ers
Date: Sunday, December 24 Time: 4:05 PM ET
The Commanders head to the Bay Area to battle exciting second-year quarterback Trey Lance and the reigning NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers. A road win here would be a nice early Christmas present for Washington head coach Ron Rivera.
Week 17 vs. Cleveland Browns
Date: Sunday, January 1 Time: 1:00 PM ET
Washington rings in the New Year with a matchup against a Cleveland Browns team whose fate remains tied to the uncertainty surrounding star quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Week 18 vs. Dallas Cowboys
Date: TBD Time: TBD
A meaningful game this late in the season would bring back memories of the Washington-Cowboys rivalry of years past.
