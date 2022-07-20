Washington Commanders 2022 Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

Coming off a disappointing 7-10 campaign, Washington enters 2022 with not only a new name but yet another new face under center, acquiring quarterback Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts. While Wentz has notoriously had his struggles, he represents a clear upgrade over last year’s starter Taylor Heinicke.

Wentz will have no shortage of weapons, with Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, and 2022 first-rounder Jahan Dotson comprising a talented receiving corps. Washington also hopes to have a fully healthy Logan Thomas back at tight end following last year’s devastating knee injury. A more balanced passing attack bodes well for third-year running back Antonio Gibson, who amassed over 1,300 yards of offense and scored ten touchdowns in his sophomore season.

However, the Commanders’ defense, a massive letdown last season, must return to their 2020 form if Washington is to make a serious march towards a playoff berth. Fortunately, Ron Rivera and company are blessed with what is considered the league’s easiest schedule, based on opponents winning percentage (0.462).

Let’s have a look at what lies for the Commanders in 2022.

Week 1 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Date: Sunday, September 11

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Carson Wentz will have an early opportunity to exorcise the demons of last season’s Week 18 loss to the Jags – a defeat that ended the Colts’ playoff hopes and arguably served as the catalyst for the 29-year-old’s exit from Indy.

Week 2 @ Detroit Lions

Date: Sunday, September 18

Time: 1:00 PM ET

The Commanders travel to Ford Field for a date with a Lions squad that should continue to show improvement under second-year head coach Dan Campbell.

Week 3 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Date: Sunday, September 25

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Wentz squares off against the team that drafted him second overall in 2016 in what is Washington’s first divisional game of the season. Philadelphia swept the Commanders last season.

Week 4 @ Dallas Cowboys

Date: Sunday, October 2

Time: 1:00 PM

The Commanders went 0-2 against the reigning NFC East champs in 2021.

Week 5 vs. Tennessee Titans

Date: Sunday, October 9

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Washington’s talented defensive line faces one of its stiffest tests of the season in Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.

Week 6 @ Chicago Bears

Date: Thursday, October 13

Time: 8:15 PM ET

It’s a short week for the Commanders, the first of two Primetime appearances in 2022. Fortunately for Washington fans, the Bears are expected to be among the worst football teams.

Week 7 vs. Green Bay Packers

Date: Sunday, October 23

Time: 1:00 PM ET

The Commanders will have had ten days to prepare for Aaron Rodgers and company. Washington is 0-2 in its past two meetings versus Green Bay, including last season’s 24-10 defeat in Week 7.

Week 8 @ Indianapolis Colts

Date: Sunday, October 30

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Another revenge game for Carson Wentz, who took the brunt of the criticism following the Colts’ 2021 late-season collapse. This game will be the first meeting between the two teams since 2018.

Week 9 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Date: Sunday, November 6

Time: 1:00 PM ET

The Commanders welcome the Vikings to FedEx Field for the first time since November 2017.

Week 10 @ Philadelphia Eagles

Date: Monday, November 14

Time: 8:15 PM ET

Likely a game every NFL fan has circled on their schedule – Carson Wentz’s long-awaited return to Philadelphia. No further explanation is required.

Week 11 @ Houston Texans

Date: Sunday, November 20

Time: 1:00 PM ET

The first of two straight must-win games if the Commanders are to have any hope of qualifying for the postseason.

Week 12 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Washington downed Atlanta 34-30 in a wild Week 4 affair last season. Could a similar high-scoring contest be in the cards this time around?

Date: Sunday, November 27

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Week 13 @ New York Giants

Date: Sunday, December 4

Time: 1:00 PM ET

The Commanders head into their much-needed bye week following a divisional showdown with the New York Giants and first-year head coach Brian Daboll. Washington swept the G-Men last season.

Week 14 BYE

Week 15 vs. New York Giants

Date: TBD

Time: TBD

Washington and New York square off for the second time in three weeks to complete their home-and-home. Which coaching staff can make the necessary adjustments will undoubtedly play a vital role in this outcome.

Week 16 @ San Francisco 49ers

Date: Sunday, December 24

Time: 4:05 PM ET

The Commanders head to the Bay Area to battle exciting second-year quarterback Trey Lance and the reigning NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers. A road win here would be a nice early Christmas present for Washington head coach Ron Rivera.

Week 17 vs. Cleveland Browns

Date: Sunday, January 1

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Washington rings in the New Year with a matchup against a Cleveland Browns team whose fate remains tied to the uncertainty surrounding star quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Week 18 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Date: TBD

Time: TBD

A meaningful game this late in the season would bring back memories of the Washington-Cowboys rivalry of years past.