Washington Commanders are Team to Watch Down Stretch

After a slow start to the regular season, the Washington Commanders are now one of the hottest teams in the NFL and have value in the futures market.

Since kicking off the year with a 1-4 record, the Commanders have reeled off victories in six of their past seven games, occupying the final wild card position in the NFC.

There were question marks after the first month of the season about whether the Commanders had a leg to stand on defensively, but that’s been the most significant area they’ve cleaned up, leading to positive results in the standings.

Is there a chance that the Commanders are currently being undervalued? You can make that case.

Commanders Have Value to Win NFC

Not only have the Washington Commanders been the only team to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles this year, but they are also playing a sustainable brand of football. The only missing piece for a team that relies heavily on a solid offensive line and running game was a competent defense, which they’ve proven to possess over the last two months. Since October 13, the Commanders haven’t allowed more than 21 points in a game, and with some lower-scoring offenses on the horizon, that stretch could continue well into December. The scariest thing about the Commanders’ defense is that they haven’t had star defensive end Chase Young in the lineup, who will bolster their pass rush upon his return.

On offense, Taylor Heinicke has done a solid job as QB1, giving them reliable play at the position. The offense’s focal points will continue to be Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson, who have given the team two solid change-of-pace backs. As long as Heinicke continues to be a reliable game manager, there’s no reason this offense can’t score enough points to keep them in games.

Looking at their futures, Washington owns the seventh-shortest odds to win the NFC at +3500. Even though the Seattle Seahawks no longer sit in a playoff position, they are still ahead of the Commanders at +2700. Washington visits the New York Giants this weekend and will host them the next, which should go a long way in helping them secure a comfortable spot in the NFC. Even though Washington will never be considered a favorite or even amongst the top contenders, that doesn’t mean there isn’t value in their current odds.

At +3500 to win the NFC, the Commanders are a team you can sprinkle some money on, knowing that there hasn’t been a lot of separation from the top teams and with the fact they can control games with their defense and run game.