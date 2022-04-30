Washington Commanders Draft North Carolina QB Sam Howell
George Kurtz
Overview
The Washington Commanders have selected Sam Howell in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Howell was taken as the 144th overall pick, a considerable drop from when he was once considered a top 10 selection. This wasn’t the draft for rookie QBs, as teams didn’t feel like they were of the franchise variety.
Howell started for three years at North Carolina and although not considered a mobile QB, he’s not a statue either. Howell does have the arm strength to make every throw required by an NFL quarterback.
The Commanders acquired Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts during the offseason, and he is expected to start for the team. Howell will likely compete with Taylor Heinicke for the backup job this season. Wentz doesn’t have any guaranteed money due to him after this season, so if he doesn’t perform up to expectations, Howell could be the starter as soon as the 2023 season.
The Commanders are at +450 to win the NFC East. They trail the Dallas Cowboys at +105 and Philadelphia Eagles at +240. You can find the odds for every team to win their division at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
