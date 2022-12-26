Washington Commanders Mulling QB Change

Winless in their past three games and clinging to the final NFC Wild Card spot, the Washington Commanders are mulling a change at the quarterback position.

According to profootballtalk, the Commanders coaching staff will meet on Monday and analyze the performances of Taylor Heinicke and Carson Wentz as the team prepares for their crucial Week 17 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Head coach Ron Rivera is expected to announce the team’s starting quarterback no later than Wednesday morning.

Heinicke was benched in the fourth quarter of Washington’s 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, finishing the game 13-of-18 passing for 166 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. The 29-year-old was replaced by Wentz, who immediately led a touchdown drive and completed 12-of-16 passes for 123 yards and one score.

While both quarterbacks are prone to turnovers, Wentz is the more polished passer and could spark a Commanders’ offense that has failed to score more than 20 points in a game since Week 12.

