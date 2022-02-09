Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder hires investigators to investigate himself

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has hired independent investigators to look into the sexual harassment allegations of former cheerleader and marketing manager Tiffani Johnston.

Commanders owner Dan Snyder is hiring an independent investigative team, led by former Asst. U.S. Attorneys Bonnie Jonas and Tiffany Moller of Pallas Global Group LLC, to look into allegations made last week by Tiffani Johnston during her time with the team, per a team official. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 9, 2022

The legal team is Pallas Global Group LLC, led by former Assistant U.S. Attorneys Bonnie Jonas and Tiffany Moller. The group has retained Debra Wong Yang to lead the investigation.

The legal team representing Johnston released a statement regarding Synder investigating himself:

“The idea that Dan Snyder has hired a team to investigate his own actions is utterly absurd. This is a desperate public relations stunt, clearly designed to absolve him of wrongdoing. Our client, Tiffani Johnston, already testified credibly to Congress about her experience of being sexually harassed by Mr. Snyder. Her powerful testimony was corroborated by an eyewitness who submitted a statement to Congress. If, as Mr. Snyder claims today, he genuinely wanted the truth about his actions to emerge, he would have embraced the public release of Ms. Wilkinson’s findings. Instead, he worked with the NFL to block the release of the Wilkinson report.”

The Commanders say they will cooperate fully with the investigation. In 2021, Washington finished 10th in the NFC with a 7-10 record.

