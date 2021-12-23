Washington Football Team Returns 3 Players From COVID Protocols, Including Taylor Heinicke

The Washington Football Team announced it activated QB Taylor Heinicke, LB David Mayo, and TE Temarrick Hemingway from the reserve/COVID-19 list. This is good news for a Washington team that placed as many as 17 players in COVID protocols during Week 15.

At 6-8, Washington still has an outside shot at making the playoffs. FiveThirtyEight currently lists their chances at nine percent.

On Sunday, Washington will take on the Dallas Cowboys, who initially opened as a five-point favorite. However, given Washington’s COVID issues, the point spread is now up to -10. Sharp bettors were willing to lay the points with the Cowboys earlier in the week. Although at some point, one has to figure there’ll be some buyback with Washington.

It’s worth noting that the Cowboys are just 2-5 against the spread in their previous seven home games as a double-digit favorite.

