Washington Football Team vs. New York Giants Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks for NFL Week 18 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Washington Football Team vs. New York Giants Preview, Picks, and Betting Guide

Washington Football Team (6-10) vs. New York Giants (4-12)

Date: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium

Washington Football Team vs. New York Giants Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Washington -300|Giants +245

Spread: Washington -7 (-106)|Giants +7 (-114)

Total: 38 Over (-112) | Under (-108)

Washington Football Team vs. New York Giants, Predictions, and Picks

Giants +7

Washington Football Team vs. New York Giants News, Analysis, and Picks

There’s nothing but pride on the line in this NFC East contest. The New York Giants and Washington Football Team have been mired in slumps, coming in on a combined nine-game losing streak. The betting market opened Washington as -7 favorites, but there may be an edge in backing the Giants on Sunday.

Washington’s defense has taken a turn for the worse over their recent stretch. Two of their previous three opponents have recorded 497 or more yards, bringing their season-long yards allowed per game average up to 370.7 and their three-game running total to 1,346. Those totals put Washington 27th and 32nd in the league, respectively.

This is also the end of a challenging schedule for Washington. WFT will be playing their fifth consecutive divisional matchup and their third road game in four weeks.

Defensively, the Giants are trending in the opposite direction of their opponent. New York has limited their past three opponents to an average of 300.3 yards. They’ve also been much better at home this season, with three of their four wins coming at MetLife Stadium, posting better defensive metrics with home-field advantage. Saquon Barkley is coming off his first 100-yard rushing performance of the season and can elevate the Giants’ offense against Washington’s shoddy defense.

This game is nothing more than a run-out-the-clock scenario for both teams. Neither team has a stake in the playoff race, and both occupy a top 10 draft spot. A win hurts Washington’s draft position, whereas the Giants can slide no further than sixth overall. Given Washington’s recent poor performances and scheduling issues, we’re siding with the Giants as home dogs.

