Washington vs. Raiders Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 13 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Washington is set to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in a battle of two teams heading in the opposite direction. Washington, riding a three-game winning steak, sits at 5-6. Las Vegas, who sat at 3-0 to start the season, have lost three of their past four games and sit at 6-5.

Washington vs. Raiders NFL Week 13 Info

Washington (5-6) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (6-5)

Date: Sunday, December 5th

Time: 4:05 pm ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Washington vs. Raiders Moneyline, Total, and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Washington +120 | Raiders -142

Spread: Washington +2.5 (-105) | Raiders -2.5 (-115)

Total:49.5 Over (-110) Under (-110)

Odds to win the SuperBowl: Washington +20000 | Raiders +8500

Washington vs. Raiders Predictions and Picks

Under 49 (-110)

Washington +2.5 (-118)

Washington vs. Raiders News, Analysis, and Picks

Both teams began the week with busy injury reports. Washington listed Landon Collins and J.D. McKissic, among others, as DNP, while listing Antonio Gibson, Curtis Samuel, Brandon Scherff, Logan Thomas, and Ricky Seals-Jones as limited. The Raiders listed Darren Waller as a DNP while listing DeSean Jackson as limited. Cornerback Brandon Facyson was listed as full despite being tagged with a concussion.

Washington has found a way to turn their season around despite losing Chase Young for the season. The offense may be ready to take off with Logan Thomas and Curtis Samuel finally healthy, and an easy remaining schedule with five divisional games puts them back in the playoff mix. They are not expected to do much if they make it there without their top defensive star, but the fact that the playoffs are now a possibility is a testament to the inspired play we have seen from a team that was viewed as one of the most disappointing in the NFL.

Las Vegas is a mess both on and off the field but still has enough talent to pull out a victory any given Sunday. With that said, the goal becomes much tougher without their top offensive weapon in tight end, Darren Waller. Las Vegas needs to start putting some wins together if they still have designs on a postseason appearance and could use a victory over Washington as a springboard to make that dream a reality.

The spread for this contest has held firm at -2.5, but the current juice of -118 suggests that there may be some line movement in short order. Washington is 4-1 ATS in its previous five games against teams with a winning record while Vegas is 1-4 ATS against teams with a losing record. The Raiders are going to struggle without Darren Waller this weekend and may not have the offensive weapons to get past Washington unless they play a near-perfect game. Washington has a high enough probability to win outright that they are the value this weekend. However, the suggestion here is to wait until the spread moves to +3 on Washington before locking in your action.

The total for this contest sits at a surprising 49.5, up from the opening 48.5 points. Both of these teams have indeed struggled this season, but 50 combined points for the over to hit sounds like a high number. The over is 6-5 in the Raiders contests this season, while the under is 6-5 for Washington this year. Washington is 5-1 to the under in their past six games overall while the over is 4-1 in the Raiders’ previous five contests against teams with losing records. These two teams have allowed a combined 53.4 points per game this season. However, they have managed to score just 44.3 points per game. Take the under for Week 13 at FanDuel.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!