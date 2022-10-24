Monday Night Football: Healthy Patriots to Regain Stability
Ben DiGiacomo
The 2-4 Chicago Bears travel to the northeast to take on the 3-3 New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. Mac Jones is expected to return tonight and give the Patriots stability at the quarterback spot, while Justin Fields is making do with a dreadful offense.
Bears @ Patriots Game Information
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN
Location: Gillette Stadium | Foxborough, MA
Even though Chicago ranks 30th in yards per game, the eye test feels like they should be in a category of their own. Both teams will look to establish the ground game early and often, as neither team wants to be pass-first.
New England shouldn’t have an issue doing so, as the Bears’ defense has allowed the second-most yards per game on the ground this season. With Damien Harris returning from injury, their two-headed monster will look to feast.
Bears @ Patriots Game Odds on FanDuel
Spread: Patriots -8.5 (-114) | Bears + 8.5 (-106)
Moneyline: Patriots (-405) | Bears (+320)
Total: Over 40 (-106) | Under 40 (-114)
Matt Eberflus has talked about riding the hot hand out of the backfield. David Montgomery is a strong back, but he hasn’t been the game-changer Chicago desperately needs, while Khalil Herbert has been productive in both a backup and leading role with a team-best 402 rushing yards (6.4 YPC).
Darnell Mooney is the most potent weapon Chicago’s offense has, and they’ll need to get him going to have a chance in this game. Coming off of a 12-target performance with seven receptions, he sports a 30%+ target share projection with three straight games of at least 50 yards.
If active, N’Keal Harry will return to New England tonight as a Bear after being a complete flop as a first-round pick by the Patriots. There is no sure thing in Chicago’s receiving room after Mooney, and Harry finding the endzone against his former team at +1700 would be a fun story.
Bears @ Patriots Player Props on FanDuel
Mooney Anytime Touchdown (+400)
Mooney OVER 3.5 Receptions (+108) | OVER 45.5 Rec. Yards (-110)
Harris, who didn’t play last week, rushed for touchdowns in three-straight games from Weeks 2-4. While Rhamondre Stevenson is playing well, Harris will get his touches and have an opportunity to find the end zone.
Lacking weapons, the Patriots’ passing attack has been pretty blah over the past two seasons. Jakobi Meyers is a reliable receiver who has averaged six receptions and nearly eight targets in the four games he’s been healthy this season, so he’ll undoubtedly see some volume directed his way.
Tyquan Thornton has given some juice to a lackluster receiving room with two touchdowns in their last game, one on the ground and one through the air. As we advance, the promising rookie should see more opportunities. He has dynamic speed and is a solid red-zone threat.
