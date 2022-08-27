What is Bills WR Gabriel Davis's 40 time?

In a league filled with some of the fastest athletes in the world, a standard method to determine a player’s speed is the 40-yard dash. The time is taken at the NFL combine or even during an individual’s pro days.

Gabriel Davis’s 40-Yard Dash

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis clocked in with a 4.54 40 time at the 2020 NFL combine. While his 40-yard dash time may not have been the quickest for a positional player of his size, the wideout showed promising speed. The UCF alum is entering his third season in the NFL.

Davis has expectations of a breakout year in Buffalo after his monster outing in a playoff matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs (8 receptions for 201 yards and four touchdowns). With wide receivers, Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders not on the team anymore, the WR2 role is there for Davis to take. With one of the better NFL gunslingers, Josh Allen, under center, the AAC product is set for a standout season.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Bills as the favorite Super Bowl favorite (+600) entering the season, and a strong year from Gabriel Davis would undoubtedly support the championship aspirations in Buffalo.