What is Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie's 40 time?

In a league like the NFL, speed kills, and one of the most telling combine drills, is the 40-yard dash. A commonly asked question to get insight into an athlete’s speed is: what was their 40-yard dash time?

Isaiah McKenzie’s 40-Yard Dash

At the 2017 NFL combine, Isaiah McKenzie posted 4.42 seconds in the 40-yard dash. It was an impressive outing for the wideout. That year, McKenzie was drafted by the Denver Broncos with the 172nd overall pick in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. The SEC product played one underwhelming season in Denver before starting over with the Buffalo Bills.

The former Georgia Bulldog has turned heads in the offseason and seems poised to take a leap in his sixth season in the league. In addition to rumors of the wide receiver being lined up on the outside, McKenzie looks to be ahead of Jamison Crowder as the Bills’ starting slot receiver. A more significant role seems to be in line for the 27-year-old in 2022, and rightfully so.

With MVP favorite Josh Allen (+700 on the BetMGM Sportsbook) leading the team, McKenzie could be an exciting breakout candidate to watch this year.