What is Sean McVay’s Contract?

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a Super Bowl victory in 2022, and a big reason for their success has been their head coach Sean McVay.

Expectations are again sky high for the Rams in 2022-23, but McVay will be tasked with implementing the new pieces on their roster and ensuring they fit in with the current core.

The bench boss has long been an offensive genius for the Rams that helped lead them back to the promised lands, which in part helped him receive a big extension from the Rams after their Super Bowl victory.

The New Deal

The extension details are still unknown, and the Rams bench boss mentioned to reporters that those terms should be disclosed once general manager Les Snead signs his next ticket.

McVay is still signed for two years, and the upcoming raise will kick in during the 2024-25 season.

McVay currently has an annual salary of $8.5 million, while his new deal is believed to be in the $15-18 million range, making him the NFL’s highest-paid coach.

Keeping Coach on the Field, Away From the Broadcast Booth

There were rumors in the NFL space that McVay was tempted to leave the coaching world and turn his attention to broadcasting, which has already seen multiple players and coaches paid wealthy sums of money.

With that, the Rams ownership team knew they needed to pay up, and all signs appear to them doing exactly that.

Even with a much more difficult schedule in 2022-23 for McVay and company, the 36-year-old head coach is here to stay and should be a consequential figure in what appears to be a wide-open NFC.