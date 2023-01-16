What is the Career Record for Buffalo Bills' Head Coach Sean McDermott?

Perhaps no coach has a higher approval rating in his local community than Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott. The Bills have been successful on the field, and how he has handled multiple off-field situations has been exemplary. With the Bills set to begin another playoff quest for their first Super Bowl title, McDermott will look to go from well-liked head coach to Buffalo legend.

Sean McDermott NFL Career Record

Sean McDermott has an NFL coaching record of 65-39 in six seasons in charge of the Buffalo Bills. He has not been the head coach for any other organization. The 48-year-old was born in Omaha, Nebraska, in 1974 and graduated from William & Mary College.

Year Team Record 2017 Buffalo Bills 9-7 (0-1 in playoffs) 2018 Buffalo Bills 6-10 2019 Buffalo Bills 10-6 (0-1 in playoffs) 2020 Buffalo Bills 13-3 (2-1 in playoffs) 2021 Buffalo Bills 11-6 (1-1 in playoffs) 2022 Buffalo Bills 13-3

McDermott led the Buffalo Bills to 13-3 in two different seasons. The 2020 campaign ended with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game after the Bills went 13-3 in the regular season and won in the Divisional Round. The Bills weathered a terrible on-field incident with Damar Hamlin that has thankfully had a good outcome, also going 13-3 in 2022. Not every campaign has been outstanding for McDermott. In his second season, 2018, the Bills went 6-10 and missed the playoffs for the only time in McDermott’s tenure. The Bills battle the injury-depleted Miami Dolphins this weekend.