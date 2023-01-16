What is the Career Record for Buffalo Bills' Head Coach Sean McDermott?
TJ Inman
Perhaps no coach has a higher approval rating in his local community than Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott. The Bills have been successful on the field, and how he has handled multiple off-field situations has been exemplary. With the Bills set to begin another playoff quest for their first Super Bowl title, McDermott will look to go from well-liked head coach to Buffalo legend.
Sean McDermott NFL Career Record
Sean McDermott has an NFL coaching record of 65-39 in six seasons in charge of the Buffalo Bills. He has not been the head coach for any other organization. The 48-year-old was born in Omaha, Nebraska, in 1974 and graduated from William & Mary College.
Year
Team
Record
2017
Buffalo Bills
9-7 (0-1 in playoffs)
2018
Buffalo Bills
6-10
2019
Buffalo Bills
10-6 (0-1 in playoffs)
2020
Buffalo Bills
13-3 (2-1 in playoffs)
2021
Buffalo Bills
11-6 (1-1 in playoffs)
2022
Buffalo Bills
13-3
McDermott led the Buffalo Bills to 13-3 in two different seasons. The 2020 campaign ended with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game after the Bills went 13-3 in the regular season and won in the Divisional Round. The Bills weathered a terrible on-field incident with Damar Hamlin that has thankfully had a good outcome, also going 13-3 in 2022. Not every campaign has been outstanding for McDermott. In his second season, 2018, the Bills went 6-10 and missed the playoffs for the only time in McDermott’s tenure. The Bills battle the injury-depleted Miami Dolphins this weekend.
