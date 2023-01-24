What is the Career Record for Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski?
TJ Inman
The Cleveland Browns did not have the season they were hoping for. Deshaun Watson was suspended for the bulk of the campaign, and when he returned, the rust was evident. After a terrific start to his head coaching career, Stefanski’s Browns have regressed in each of the past two seasons, and he enters the 2023-2024 season clearly under pressure to perform.
Kevin Stefanski NFL Career Record
Kevin Stefanski has a record of 26-24 in three seasons as an NFL head coach.
Year
Team
Record
2020
Cleveland Browns
11-5 (lost to Kansas City in AFC Divisional Game)
2021
Cleveland Browns
8-9
2022
Cleveland Browns
7-10
Stefanski’s first year was definitely his best. In his debut campaign, the Browns went 11-5 and won in the Wild Card round of the postseason to advance to a matchup with Pat Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. They lost, but the future looked very bright.
Unfortunately, things went sideways pretty quickly as they went 8-9 in 2021 and opted to move on from Baker Mayfield at quarterback. Deshaun Watson was brought in via a controversial trade, and Jacoby Brissett was a stopgap measure while Watson served his lengthy suspension. The Browns went backward again, finishing last in the AFC North at 7-10.
If Stefanski can’t turn things around next season, the Browns are likely looking for a new head coach.
