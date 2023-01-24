Matt LaFleur was one of the hottest names in the coaching market when the Green Bay Packers plucked him from the Offensive Coordinator position for the Los Angeles Rams to lead their franchise.

The first three seasons (2019-2021) went about as well as possible in the regular season, as Green Bay won 13 games in all three years and owned the NFC North. With Aaron Rodgers aging and the team struggling to replace departed pieces, they floundered and fell to 8-9 in 2022.

Matt LaFleur NFL Career Record

As an NFL head coach, Matt LaFleur is 47-19 in four seasons.

Year Team Record 2019 Green Bay Packers 13-3 (Lost in NFC Championship Game) 2020 Green Bay Packers 13-3 (Lost in NFC Championship Game) 2021 Green Bay Packers 13-4 (Lost in NFC Divisional Game) 2022 Green Bay Packers 8-9

The partnership of Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers has had times of rockiness, but the first three seasons produced unimpeachable results on the field. The Packers won the division three straight seasons and made it the NFC title game in two consecutive postseasons.

Rodgers can be a tricky personality, and he was publicly unpleased with the way the Packers organization handled things. Rumors of his discontent dominated the 2021 and 2022 offseasons, but the franchise quarterback showed up, and LaFleur kept on winning. That is, until this season.

Rodgers was subpar, and the Packers lost at home in the season finale to miss the playoffs and finish below .500. There could be a lot of changes before the 2023 season, but LaFleur will not be one of them.