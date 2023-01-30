What is the Career Record for LA Chargers' Head Coach Brandon Staley?
TJ Inman
The Los Angeles Chargers were expected to contend for the AFC West title, and Justin Herbert was to have a breakthrough season. Despite making the playoffs, the campaign was a disappointment. Head coach Brandon Staley has come under fire for the team’s performance and first-round collapse against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Brandon Staley NFL Career Record
Brandon Staley has a record of 19-15 in two seasons as a head coach.
Year
Team
Record
2021
Los Angeles Chargers
9-8
2022
Los Angeles Chargers
10-7 (loss to Jacksonville Jaguars in AFC Wild Card)
The 40-year-old head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers began his coaching career as a graduate assistant for the Northern Illinois Huskies after playing as a quarterback at Dayton and Mercyhurst. Staley eventually worked his way to the NFL as the outside linebackers coach for the Chicago Bears and was the Los Angeles Rams’ defensive coordinator in 2020. The Chargers hired him before the 2021 season, hoping he could take the team to the next level with Herbert. The first season was fine until the last week as the Chargers fell to interim coach Rich Bisaccia’s Las Vegas Raiders in a must-win game and missed the playoffs. In 2022, the Chargers managed to make the playoffs and had a 27-0 lead on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars but blew the advantage, losing 31-30. Staley came under fire but managed to keep his job. With a franchise quarterback in place and Staley’s coordinators being sacrificed, he enters 2023 firmly on the hot seat.
