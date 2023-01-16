Nick Sirianni’s Philadelphia Eagles overcame some late-season injuries to secure the top seed in the NFC with a 14-3 record and will head back to the playoffs again. Much was made of his coaching performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round last year, where his club was down 31-0 heading into the fourth quarter. However, Sirianni, with the front office, regrouped and now has a clear path ahead to Arizona for the Super Bowl.

Year Team Wins Losses 2021 Philadelphia Eagles 9 8 2022 Philadelphia Eagles 14 3

Sirianni’s rise has been remarkable. Starting started as an out-of-nowhere hire that followed the abrupt and questionable dismissal of franchise icon Doug Pederson (who brought Philadelphia their long-awaited Lombardi Trophy). Sirianni had few in his corner coming in as Indianapolis’ former offensive coordinator. His opening press conference was a disaster, and he didn’t look prepared to take command of an NFL locker room or capable of captivating the hopes of one of the league’s most passionate fanbases. Many believed the Eagles made a mistake, but there was no option but to see how the results played out.

Fast forward to the team’s 2-5 start in 2021, Sirianni compared the Eagles to a flower, which was received much better in the locker room than in public. From there, the Eagles went 7-3, earning a postseason spot in what was considered a bridge year. The playoff performance was disastrous, but building blocks were in place. Sirianni’s philosophy was accepted, and the players wanted to play for him. Jason Kelce was on the brink of retirement after last year’s playoff loss, so Sirianni sent the future Hall of Fame center a keg of beer to try and persuade him to come back for one more season. It worked. Enter A.J. Brown, Haason Reddick, James Bradberry, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Jordan Davis into the mix of the “budding flower,” not to mention Jalen Hurts’s leap forward, and everything is right in front of them to win it all.

Sirianni now sits as one of the front runners to win Coach of the Year, but it is a testament to the player-oriented culture that Sirianni has built. He regularly wears shirts donning graphics of the team’s players and goes out of his way to show how much his players mean to him and the city. The coaching staff he assembled has been remarkable, with both coordinators, Jonathan Gannon and Shane Steichen, to be interviewed for head coaching vacancies across the league. Still, the reality is none of the wins matter if Sirianni cannot bring the Lombardi home for the second time in five years. Nonetheless, the Eagles’ franchise is in good hands for years to come.