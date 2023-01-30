What is the Career Record of Atlanta Falcons' Head Coach Arthur Smith?
TJ Inman
Arthur Smith was hired as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons before the 2021 season. He was tasked with making the most of Matt Ryan’s final season in Atlanta and then transitioning to a new era for the franchise. After two underwhelming seasons, Smith needs to show some progress in 2023 to remain the head coach in Atlanta.
Career Record of Arthur Smith
Arthur Smith has a career record of 14-20 in two seasons as an NFL head coach.
Year
Team
Record
2021
Atlanta Falcons
7-10
2022
Atlanta Falcons
7-10
The 40-year-old head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from Memphis began his coaching career in 2006 as a graduate assistant. The Tennessee Titans gave him a chance as a defensive quality control coach in 2011, and he moved to the offensive side of the ball in 2012. Smith worked his way up to offensive coordinator and helped the Titans win the AFC South in 2019 and 2020 before the Falcons tapped him as a first-time head coach before the 2021 season. They finished the season at 7-10 and third place in the NFC South, missing the playoffs. Veteran quarterback Matt Ryan was moved to the Indianapolis Colts, while the Falcons drafted Desmond Ridder and acquired Marcus Mariota in free agency. Despite a weak division, the Falcons could not improve on their 2021 campaign and again went 7-10.
