What is the Career Record of Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh?

The Harbaugh family is considered football royalty, and Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has earned his place at the family table. The 60-year-old from Toledo, Ohio, became the head coach of the Ravens in 2008 and has led that franchise since then.
John Harbaugh has a career record of 147-95 in 15 seasons as an NFL head coach, all with the Baltimore Ravens. He is 11-8 in the playoffs heading into this weekend’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals and has one Super Bowl title.
Year
Team
Record
2008
Baltimore Ravens
11-5 (2-1 in playoffs)
2009
Baltimore Ravens
9-7 (1-1 in playoffs)
2010
Baltimore Ravens
12-4 (1-1 in playoffs)
2011
Baltimore Ravens
12-4 (1-1 in playoffs)
2012
Baltimore Ravens
10-6 (4-0 in playoffs)
2013
Baltimore Ravens
8-8
2014
Baltimore Ravens
10-6 (1-1 in playoffs)
2015
Baltimore Ravens
5-11
2016
Baltimore Ravens
8-8
2017
Baltimore Ravens
9-7
2018
Baltimore Ravens
10-6 (0-1 in playoffs)
2019
Baltimore Ravens
14-2 (0-1 in playoffs)
2020
Baltimore Ravens
11-5 (1-1 in playoffs)
2021
Baltimore Ravens
8-9
2022
Baltimore Ravens
10-7
Harbaugh has consistently made the playoffs with appearances in ten of his 15 seasons. The worst stretch of his career came after his best moment. The 2012 season finished with the Ravens going 10-6 and making the playoffs as the AFC North Champions. They ran the table in the playoffs, winning the Super Bowl XLVII over the San Francisco 49ers and his brother, head coach Jim Harbaugh. That title came in the middle of a stretch of missing the playoffs in four of five seasons from 2013 to 2017. The 2015 season was a low point as the Ravens went just 5-11. Baltimore has not won more than one playoff game since 2012, so there is some pressure building on Harbaugh to take another next step soon.
