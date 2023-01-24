By nearly any measure, the 2022-2023 season was a huge step forward for the Detroit Lions. Second-year head coach Dan Campbell has turned the NFC North squad from the Motor City into one of the league’s most exciting teams to watch on a weekly basis, and the second half of the season saw them playing as well as all but the NFL’s most elite franchises.

Most have forgotten, but the Lions job is not Campbell’s first stint as an NFL head coach. He served as the interim head coach for the Miami Dolphins for much of the 2015 season, going 5-7. His heart definitely belongs to Detroit, though, and the former Texas A&M Aggie took over as head coach of the Lions before the 2021 campaign.

Dan Campbell’s Career NFL Head Coaching Record

Dan Campbell has a record of 17-28-1 in three seasons as an NFL head coach.

Year Team Record 2015 Miami Dolphins 5-7 (interim coach) 2021 Detroit Lions 3-13-1 2022 Detroit Lions 9-8

Dan Campbell’s first season with the Detroit Lions was viewed as a disaster. Campbell had multiple sideline in-game blunders, and his passionate press conferences drew jeers from the media and opposing fanbases. However, the Lions were very competitive and suffered several really close defeats.

With Jared Goff back at quarterback and several young players that had gotten more experience, 2022 was expected to be a step forward. Detroit started very slowly, and Campbell was viewed as a coach on the hot seat, but around the middle of the season, things turned around. The Lions got hot and entered the season’s final weekend with a shot at the playoffs.

Results early on Sunday eliminated the Lions, but they finished on a high note, winning in Lambeau over the Green Bay Packers to finish at 9-8 for the year. With another year under his belt, Campbell and the Lions will expect to make the playoffs in 2023.