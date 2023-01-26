What is the Career Record of Former Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith?
Hannah Brewitt
After just one season, Lovie Smith was fired as the Texans’ head coach. The news broke just hours after the team completed a dismal 3-13-1 season.
Lovie Smith’s NFL Career Record
Lovie Smith has a record of 92-100-1 in 12 seasons as an NFL coach.
Year
Team
Record
2004
Chicago Bears
5-11
2005
Chicago Bears
11-5
2006
Chicago Bears
13-3
2007
Chicago Bears
7-9
2008
Chicago Bears
9-7
2009
Chicago Bears
7-9
2010
Chicago Bears
11-5
2011
Chicago Bears
8-8
2012
Chicago Bears
10-6
2014
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2-14
2015
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6-10
2022
Houston Texans
3-13-1
Smith began his head coaching career with the Bears in the early 2000s. Across nine seasons, he compiled a winning record of 81-63. Despite the winning record, the stint can be described as fluctuant, as his success was never consistent. In 2005, the team made it to the Divisional Round, and Smith was voted Coach of the Year. In 2006, he led the team to the Super Bowl. However, they didn’t make the playoffs in the following three seasons. He spent a few more years at the helm but was fired after the 2012 season.
The next stop in his head coaching career was Tampa Bay, where he led the team to a disappointing 8-24 record and was fired after just two seasons. His most recent stint with Houston was even more disappointing, ending with his termination just hours after the conclusion of the regular season.
