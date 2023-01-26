BETTING evergreen Football NFL
12:40 PM, January 26, 2023

What is the Career Record of Former Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith?

Hannah Brewitt Hannah Brewitt

After just one season, Lovie Smith was fired as the Texans’ head coach. The news broke just hours after the team completed a dismal 3-13-1 season. 

Lovie Smith’s NFL Career Record 

Lovie Smith has a record of 92-100-1 in 12 seasons as an NFL coach. 

Year  Team Record
2004  Chicago Bears 5-11
2005  Chicago Bears 11-5
2006 Chicago Bears 13-3 
2007 Chicago Bears 7-9
2008 Chicago Bears 9-7
2009 Chicago Bears 7-9
2010 Chicago Bears 11-5
2011 Chicago Bears 8-8
2012 Chicago Bears 10-6
2014  Tampa Bay Buccaneers  2-14 
2015 Tampa Bay Buccaneers  6-10
2022 Houston Texans  3-13-1

Smith began his head coaching career with the Bears in the early 2000s. Across nine seasons, he compiled a winning record of 81-63. Despite the winning record, the stint can be described as fluctuant, as his success was never consistent. In 2005, the team made it to the Divisional Round, and Smith was voted Coach of the Year. In 2006, he led the team to the Super Bowl. However, they didn’t make the playoffs in the following three seasons. He spent a few more years at the helm but was fired after the 2012 season. 

The next stop in his head coaching career was Tampa Bay, where he led the team to a disappointing 8-24 record and was fired after just two seasons. His most recent stint with Houston was even more disappointing, ending with his termination just hours after the conclusion of the regular season. 