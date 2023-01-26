What is the Career Record of Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid?
TJ Inman
2022 was another terrific season for the Kansas City Chiefs. Head coach Andy Reid again led the Chiefs to a Divisional Round victory as Kansas City knocked off the Jacksonville Jaguars to advance to the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 64-year-old BYU grad has become one of the best head coaches in the NFL and consistently puts his team into the playoffs.
Andy Reid’s NFL Career Record
Andy Reid has a record of 247-138-1 in 24 seasons as an NFL head coach.
Year
Team
Record
1999
Philadelphia Eagles
5-11
2000
Philadelphia Eagles
11-5 (Lost to New York Giants in NFC Divisional Game)
2001
Philadelphia Eagles
11-5 (Lost to St. Louis Rams in NFC Championship Game)
2002
Philadelphia Eagles
12-4 (Lost to Tampa Bay Bucs in NFC Championship Game)
2003
Philadelphia Eagles
12-4 (Lost to Carolina Panthers in NFC Championship Game)
2004
Philadelphia Eagles
13-3 (Lost to New England Patriots in Super Bowl)
2005
Philadelphia Eagles
6-10
2006
Philadelphia Eagles
10-6 (lost to New Orleans Saints in NFC Divisional Game)
2007
Philadelphia Eagles
8-8
2008
Philadelphia Eagles
9-6-1 (Lost to Arizona Cardinals in NFC Championship Game)
2009
Philadelphia Eagles
11-5 (Lost to Dallas Cowboys in NFC Wild Card Game)
2010
Philadelphia Eagles
10-6 (Lost to Green Bay Packers in NFC Wild Card Game)
2011
Philadelphia Eagles
8-8
2012
Philadelphia Eagles
4-12
2013
Kansas City Chiefs
11-5 (Lost to Indianapolis Colts in AFC Wild Card Game)
2014
Kansas City Chiefs
9-7
2015
Kansas City Chiefs
11-5 (Lost to New England Patriots in AFC Divisional Game)
2016
Kansas City Chiefs
12-4 (Lost to Pittsburgh Steelers in AFC Divisional Game)
2017
Kansas City Chiefs
10-6 (Lost to Tennessee Titans in AFC Wild Card Game)
2018
Kansas City Chiefs
12-4 (Lost to New England Patriots in AFC Championship Game)
2019
Kansas City Chiefs
12-4 (Super Bowl Champions
2020
Kansas City Chiefs
14-2 (Lost to Tampa Bay Bucs in Super Bowl)
2021
Kansas City Chiefs
12-5 (Lost to Cincinnati Bengals in AFC Championship Game)
2022
Kansas City Chiefs
14-3 (TBD)
Andy Reid became a head coach in 1999, taking over the struggling Philadelphia Eagles. They went just 5-11 in his first season but quickly turned things around and made the playoffs in five straight seasons, losing in the Super Bowl XXXIX to the Patriots in 2004. They would make the playoffs four more times under Reid but never reached the Super Bowl again. They would miss the playoffs in 2011 and 2012, the latter ending with a miserable 4-12 record that resulted in Reid being let go by the Eagles. The Kansas City Chiefs quickly snapped Reid up, and he made the playoffs in year number one, going 11-5. They narrowly missed the playoffs in the 2014 season but have been a fixture since going to the postseason in eight straight campaigns. Playoff losses dogged Reid for much of his time, but Patrick Mahomes has primarily fixed that issue. The Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV and made it back the following year, losing a classic to the Buccaneers. They lost to Joe Burrow in the AFC Championship Game last season and get a chance to right that this coming weekend. Reid has gone 117-45 in Kansas City.
