Sean McVay became head coach of the Rams in 2017. He is the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl, make multiple Super Bowl appearances, and be named AP NFL Coach of the Year.

Sean McVay’s NFL Career Record

Sean McVay has a record of 60-38 in 6 seasons as an NFL coach.

Year Team Record 2017 Los Angeles Rams 11-5 2018 Los Angeles Rams 13-3 2019 Los Angeles Rams 9-7 2020 Los Angeles Rams 10-6 2021 Los Angeles Rams 12-5 2022 Los Angeles Rams 5-12

Sean McVay was named head coach of the Los Angeles Rams at 30 years old, becoming the youngest NFL head coach in history. Following his first season with the Rams in 2017, he was named AP Coach of the Year, the youngest head coach to hold the honor. Since then, he’s gone on to foster many successful seasons, including a Super Bowl victory in 2021.

This past season was McVay’s first losing season as a head coach. The Rams fell flat from the jump, losing their season-opener to the Bills. They never recovered and could not defend their Super Bowl title from the previous year. Ultimately, they finished the season 5-12 and missed the postseason entirely.