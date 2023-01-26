What is the Career Record of Los Angeles Head Coach Sean McVay?
Hannah Brewitt
Sean McVay became head coach of the Rams in 2017. He is the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl, make multiple Super Bowl appearances, and be named AP NFL Coach of the Year.
Sean McVay’s NFL Career Record
Sean McVay has a record of 60-38 in 6 seasons as an NFL coach.
Year
Team
Record
2017
Los Angeles Rams
11-5
2018
Los Angeles Rams
13-3
2019
Los Angeles Rams
9-7
2020
Los Angeles Rams
10-6
2021
Los Angeles Rams
12-5
2022
Los Angeles Rams
5-12
Sean McVay was named head coach of the Los Angeles Rams at 30 years old, becoming the youngest NFL head coach in history. Following his first season with the Rams in 2017, he was named AP Coach of the Year, the youngest head coach to hold the honor. Since then, he’s gone on to foster many successful seasons, including a Super Bowl victory in 2021.
This past season was McVay’s first losing season as a head coach. The Rams fell flat from the jump, losing their season-opener to the Bills. They never recovered and could not defend their Super Bowl title from the previous year. Ultimately, they finished the season 5-12 and missed the postseason entirely.
