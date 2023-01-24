What Is the Career Record of Minnesota Vikings' Head Coach Kevin O'Connell?

The Minnesota Vikings finished at 13-4 and were the NFC North Champions this year. After two consecutive losing seasons with much higher aspirations, Kevin O’Connell was brought in to take over the Vikings, and he’s managed to put together a resilient football club that has had plenty of comebacks and unfeasible victories this season.

Year Team Position Record 2020 Los Angeles Rams Offensive Coordinator 10-6 2021 Los Angeles Rams Offensive Coordinator 12-5 2022 Minnesota Vikings Head Coach 13-4

O’Connell came to Minnesota after serving as the Rams’ offensive coordinator in the 2020 and 2021 seasons. His job in the 2021 season, leading the Rams to a Super Bowl victory over the Bengals, put him atop the wish list of many teams with head coaching vacancies. He later agreed to take over the Vikings three days after hoisting the Lombardi. His work with veteran Matthew Stafford and a strong group of skill positions led by Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr gave the Vikings’ brass promise of what he could do with an underachieving Kirk Cousins, who was surrounded by the likes of Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook.

The Vikings were in eleven games that were decided by one score this year and won them all. O’Connell has created a battle-tested team that expects to come out on top in a close game. Obviously, that isn’t sustainable long term, but in the meantime, it’s the formula that’s been clicking for his squad.