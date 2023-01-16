What is the Career Record of New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick?
Hannah Brewitt
Bill Belichick is the NFL’s longest-tenured coach. In 23 years with the Patriots, he’s led the team to 17 AFC East division titles, 13 AFC Championship Game appearances, and nine Super Bowl appearances, with a record six wins.
Bill Belichick’s NFL Career Record
Bill Belichick has a record of 298-152 in 27 seasons as an NFL coach.
Year
Team
Record
1991
Cleveland Browns
6-10
1992
Cleveland Browns
7-9
1993
Cleveland Browns
7-9
1994
Cleveland Browns
11-5
1995
Cleveland Browns
5-11
2000
New England Patriots
5-11
2001
New England Patriots
11-5
2002
New England Patriots
9-7
2003
New England Patriots
14-2
2004
New England Patriots
14-2
2005
New England Patriots
10-6
2006
New England Patriots
12-4
2007
New England Patriots
16-0
2008
New England Patriots
11-5
2009
New England Patriots
10-6
2010
New England Patriots
14-2
2011
New England Patriots
13-3
2012
New England Patriots
12-4
2013
New England Patriots
12-4
2014
New England Patriots
12-4
2015
New England Patriots
12-4
2016
New England Patriots
14-2
2017
New England Patriots
13-3
2018
New England Patriots
11-5
2019
New England Patriots
12-4
2020
New England Patriots
7-9
2021
New England Patriots
10-7
2022
New England Patriots
8-9
Belichick got his first taste of a winning culture working under Bill Parcells in the late 1980s. He earned two Super Bowl rings as the Giants’ defensive coordinator before becoming the head coach of the Browns in 1991. He remained in Cleveland for five seasons before he was fired and rejoined Parcells with the Patriots and Jets. In 2000, Belichick was named head coach of the Jets, but that lasted only a day before he accepted the same position for the Patriots, and the dynasty began.
Now 70 years old, Belichick is the league’s longest-tenured active head coach with a laundry list of accomplishments and accolades. He’s earned the most all-time playoff wins, the third-most all-time regular season wins, and is one of just six NFL head coaches who have earned six Super Bowls. He’s a three-time AP Coach of the Year, was named to the NFL’s 2000s and 2010s All-Decade Teams, and the NFL’s 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.