What is the Career Record of New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick?

Bill Belichick is the NFL’s longest-tenured coach. In 23 years with the Patriots, he’s led the team to 17 AFC East division titles, 13 AFC Championship Game appearances, and nine Super Bowl appearances, with a record six wins.

Bill Belichick’s NFL Career Record

Bill Belichick has a record of 298-152 in 27 seasons as an NFL coach.

Year Team Record 1991 Cleveland Browns 6-10 1992 Cleveland Browns 7-9 1993 Cleveland Browns 7-9 1994 Cleveland Browns 11-5 1995 Cleveland Browns 5-11 2000 New England Patriots 5-11 2001 New England Patriots 11-5 2002 New England Patriots 9-7 2003 New England Patriots 14-2 2004 New England Patriots 14-2 2005 New England Patriots 10-6 2006 New England Patriots 12-4 2007 New England Patriots 16-0 2008 New England Patriots 11-5 2009 New England Patriots 10-6 2010 New England Patriots 14-2 2011 New England Patriots 13-3 2012 New England Patriots 12-4 2013 New England Patriots 12-4 2014 New England Patriots 12-4 2015 New England Patriots 12-4 2016 New England Patriots 14-2 2017 New England Patriots 13-3 2018 New England Patriots 11-5 2019 New England Patriots 12-4 2020 New England Patriots 7-9 2021 New England Patriots 10-7 2022 New England Patriots 8-9

Belichick got his first taste of a winning culture working under Bill Parcells in the late 1980s. He earned two Super Bowl rings as the Giants’ defensive coordinator before becoming the head coach of the Browns in 1991. He remained in Cleveland for five seasons before he was fired and rejoined Parcells with the Patriots and Jets. In 2000, Belichick was named head coach of the Jets, but that lasted only a day before he accepted the same position for the Patriots, and the dynasty began.

Now 70 years old, Belichick is the league’s longest-tenured active head coach with a laundry list of accomplishments and accolades. He’s earned the most all-time playoff wins, the third-most all-time regular season wins, and is one of just six NFL head coaches who have earned six Super Bowls. He’s a three-time AP Coach of the Year, was named to the NFL’s 2000s and 2010s All-Decade Teams, and the NFL’s 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.