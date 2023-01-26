What is the Career Record of Seattle Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll?
Hannah Brewitt
Pete Carroll has served as the head coach/executive vice president of the Seahawks since 2010. During his tenure, he’s led the team to win two NFC Championships and one Super Bowl while securing first place in the NFC twice.
Pete Carroll’s NFL Career Record
Pete Carroll has a record of 161-112-1 in 17 seasons as an NFL coach.
Year
Team
Record
1994
New York Jets
6-10
1997
New England Patriots
10-6
1998
New England Patriots
9-7
1999
New England Patriots
8-8
2010
Seattle Seahawks
7-9
2011
Seattle Seahawks
7-9
2012
Seattle Seahawks
11-5
2013
Seattle Seahawks
13-3
2014
Seattle Seahawks
12-4
2015
Seattle Seahawks
10-6
2016
Seattle Seahawks
10-5-1
2017
Seattle Seahawks
9-7
2018
Seattle Seahawks
10-6
2019
Seattle Seahawks
11-5
2020
Seattle Seahawks
12-4
2021
Seattle Seahawks
7-10
2022
Seattle Seahawks
9-8
Carrol brings 28 years of NFL and 19 years of collegiate experience to the sidelines. He began his NFL head coaching career with the New York Jets but was fired after one season. He was hired by the Patriots in 1997 and led the team to the postseason in two of his three seasons. After that, he took a year-long break from coaching and then returned to the collegiate level. He did not return to NFL head coaching for nearly eleven years. Ultimately, he ended up in Seattle, where he remains today.
Carroll has led the Seahawks to some of their best seasons in franchise history. Most notably, he led the team to its first-ever Super Bowl title in 2013 after a record 13-3 regular season. They returned to the Super Bowl the following year but heartbreakingly lost to the Patriots. In his 13 seasons as head coach, Seattle has advanced to the divisional round seven times, including two NFC Championships and a Super Bowl victory.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.