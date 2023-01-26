What is the Career Record of Seattle Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll?

Pete Carroll has served as the head coach/executive vice president of the Seahawks since 2010. During his tenure, he’s led the team to win two NFC Championships and one Super Bowl while securing first place in the NFC twice.

Pete Carroll’s NFL Career Record

Pete Carroll has a record of 161-112-1 in 17 seasons as an NFL coach.

Year Team Record 1994 New York Jets 6-10 1997 New England Patriots 10-6 1998 New England Patriots 9-7 1999 New England Patriots 8-8 2010 Seattle Seahawks 7-9 2011 Seattle Seahawks 7-9 2012 Seattle Seahawks 11-5 2013 Seattle Seahawks 13-3 2014 Seattle Seahawks 12-4 2015 Seattle Seahawks 10-6 2016 Seattle Seahawks 10-5-1 2017 Seattle Seahawks 9-7 2018 Seattle Seahawks 10-6 2019 Seattle Seahawks 11-5 2020 Seattle Seahawks 12-4 2021 Seattle Seahawks 7-10 2022 Seattle Seahawks 9-8

Carrol brings 28 years of NFL and 19 years of collegiate experience to the sidelines. He began his NFL head coaching career with the New York Jets but was fired after one season. He was hired by the Patriots in 1997 and led the team to the postseason in two of his three seasons. After that, he took a year-long break from coaching and then returned to the collegiate level. He did not return to NFL head coaching for nearly eleven years. Ultimately, he ended up in Seattle, where he remains today.

Carroll has led the Seahawks to some of their best seasons in franchise history. Most notably, he led the team to its first-ever Super Bowl title in 2013 after a record 13-3 regular season. They returned to the Super Bowl the following year but heartbreakingly lost to the Patriots. In his 13 seasons as head coach, Seattle has advanced to the divisional round seven times, including two NFC Championships and a Super Bowl victory.